Man remains on the run after armed robbery of liquor store

In a tight Republican race for the vacated District 95 seat of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Kevin Vaughan came out on top Thursday night by just 49 votes.More >>
In a tight Republican race for the vacated District 95 seat of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Kevin Vaughan came out on top Thursday night by just 49 votes.More >>
A man is behind bars accused of carrying a gun and selling drugs at a Memphis day care.More >>
A man is behind bars accused of carrying a gun and selling drugs at a Memphis day care.More >>
A man remains on the run after robbing a liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday.More >>
A man remains on the run after robbing a liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday.More >>
Former Today Show host Tamron Hall spoke at the Women's Foundation for a Great Memphis' annual tribute luncheon.More >>
Former Today Show host Tamron Hall spoke at the Women's Foundation for a Great Memphis' annual tribute luncheon.More >>
Hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here? We'll tell you what's going on in Memphis this weekend: Mr. Belding is coming to AutoZone Park!More >>
Hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here? We'll tell you what's going on in Memphis this weekend: Mr. Belding is coming to AutoZone Park!More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
Chip Gaines has been named in a lawsuit filed by two former Magnolia Realty partners for $1 million.More >>
Chip Gaines has been named in a lawsuit filed by two former Magnolia Realty partners for $1 million.More >>