Man remains on the run after armed robbery of liquor store

A man remains on the run after robbing a liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday.

Memphis police said Leno's Liquor, in the 5900 block of Summer Avenue, was robbed just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man took money from the cash register and a customer and then left the scene on foot.

The man is described as a black male, 6' tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black ski mask, gray hoodie with an R on the upper left side, black sweatpants, black gloves, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on this individual or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

