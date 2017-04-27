Vaughn wins Republican primary for District 95 seat

Nine people pulled petitions to run for the District 95 House of Representatives seat vacated by Mark Lovell.

Nine people pulled petitions to run for the District 95 House of Representatives seat vacated by Mark Lovell.

Left to right: Uhlhorn, Patton, Vaughan (A picture for Marshall could not be found)

In a tight Republican race for the vacated District 95 seat of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Kevin Vaughan came out on top Thursday night by just 49 votes.

Kevin Vaughan edged out Frank Uhlhorn by 1,066 votes to Uhlhorn's 1,017 votes.

Billy Patton took third place with 751, followed by Missy Marshall with 682 votes, Gail Williams Horner with 247 votes, Curtis Loynachan with 134 votes, and Joseph Crone came up last with 58 votes.

Despite the close results, the Shelby County Election Commission said there will be no runoff.

The seat was vacated by Representative Mark Lovell shortly after he took office after Lovell was accused of groping women. Lovell stepped down his seat and caused Shelby County to have a special election to fill his seat.

The district includes eastern Shelby County, Collierville, and Germantown.

