Vaughn wins Republican primary for District 95 seat

Nine people pulled petitions to run for the District 95 House of Representatives seat vacated by Mark Lovell.
There are new questions arising about a powerful took in the Memphis Police Department's arsenal.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a video posted to Facebook that features children and numerous guns.More >>
A Collierville neighborhood is holding what they are calling a silent protest about a registered sex offender who could be moving onto their street. More than a dozen homes with genericMore >>
In a tight Republican race for the vacated District 95 seat of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Kevin Vaughan came out on top Thursday night by just 49 votes.More >>
A man is behind bars accused of carrying a gun and selling drugs at a Memphis day care.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Chip Gaines has been named in a lawsuit filed by two former Magnolia Realty partners for $1 million.More >>
