Collierville neighborhood holds silent protest of sex offender moving in

A Collierville neighborhood is holding what they are calling a silent protest about a registered sex offender who could be moving onto their street.

More than a dozen homes with generic "For Sale" signs are all in protest to the sex offender living in their neighborhood.

The homes aren't actually on the market, but the owners are not happy that one house is under contract with that sex offender.

No one wanted to speak on camera, but the real estate agent said the buyer will have to meet all the terms of the contract before moving into the home.

