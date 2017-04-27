Neighbors want gang home declared public nuisance

Memphis police are investigating a video posted to Facebook that features children and numerous guns.

Neighbors said it's only a sample of what is happening on their street.

In Castalia Heights, neighbors were reluctant to talk on camera and many of them said they were scared of retaliation from local gangs.

In the video posted on Facebook, you see dozens of young men holding guns and throwing gang signs.

The video was sent to WMC5 by concerned neighbors who said several homes on Boyle Street near Castalia are occupied by gang members.

Neighbors said the activity has been going on for almost two years.

"A bullet doesn't have an aim if someone is shooting or whatever," a concerned neighbor said.

The long time neighbor said many are scared to report the activity.

"They are scared to report it until something happens," the neighbor said.

Just two blocks away from where the video was shot sits a now vacant sports bar. Maxines was declared a public nuisance and now neighbors are hoping the houses that are home to gang activity will become one too.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office, working with local law enforcement, can petition the court to declare a private property a public nuisance, but they need proof there is a pattern of criminal activity.

