Family: Niece shoots, kills uncle during argument

A man was shot and killed by a family member in Mitchell Heights on Thursday night, according to family.

The shooting happened at the corner of Tillman Street and Coleman Avenue around 10:45.

When Memphis Police Department arrived at the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

Family members later identified the victim as Dwayne Fox. Fox's father David Fox said his son and his granddaughter got into an argument that spilled outside.

The accused shooter is the niece of Dwayne Fox.

That's when she fired two shots, with one hitting Fox in the head.

Family said the two had often gotten into arguments, and police had even been called to the house multiple times.

"That's my boy; that's my only son," David Fox said.

Police said they know who is responsible for the shooting, but have not released any information about that person.

