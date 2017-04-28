South Memphis house fire damages homes nearby - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

South Memphis house fire damages homes nearby

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A house fire in South Memphis caused damage to homes around it.

The fire started on Greenwood Street, in between South Parkway and Kerr Avenue, around 6 a.m. Friday.

The fire became so strong, it caused damage to neighboring homes. It’s unclear if the other homes actually caught fire, however.

It’s unclear what caused the fire to spark.

