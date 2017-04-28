Woman accused of triple murder over hair weaves due in court

A teen accused of killing three people over hair weaves is due in court Friday.

Shelby Isaac, 19, is accused of killing a couple and their unborn child at Sycamore Lake Apartments in January 2016.

Investigators said EJ Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child were killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said Tate committed the murders as she was robbing them of hair extensions.

Tate owned a business that sold hair extensions and wigs.

A judge originally dismissed the charges against Isaac, but the next day, a jury indicted her.

Isaac faces three first-degree murder charges.

