Crews to close lanes, repair bridge on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crews to close lanes, repair bridge on I-240

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

TDOT crews are working this weekend to repair a bridge. Crews will temporarily close lanes on Interstate 240 westbound  under Lamar Avenue.

The work will start Saturday at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

Make sure when traveling in areas where crews are working  you move over a full lane or slow down.

