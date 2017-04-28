Ole Miss' Engram taken by Giants in 1st round of NFL Draft

Former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning will have a new Rebel target to throw to in New York.

Tight end Evan Engram was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Engram was the 23rd overall pick, the school’s fourth first-round pick in the last two years.

Engram was the first Rebel to be named All-SEC four times and finished his college career as the school’s leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a tight end.

Engram earned an All-American nod as a senior in 2016 and won the Ozzie Newsome Award as the nation’s top tight end.

Rounds two and three of the draft will continue Friday, followed by the final four rounds Saturday. Several other Rebels are expected to be taken, including former quarterback Chad Kelly and wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow.

