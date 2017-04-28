Robots, other tech showcased at Ole Miss

A huge event for technology made its way to the Ole Miss campus Thursday.

C Spire hosted a teach experience at The Pavilion to showcase some up-and-coming technology.

Included was Pepper, a four-foot humanoid robot with a tablet for a chest. It was Pepper’s first appearance at a U.S. college campus. C Spire is one of two U.S. companies that plan to use the robots for their business.

Other key speakers included Randi Zuckerberg, a former CMO of Facebook, and Michelle McKenna-Doyle, the senior vice president and CIO of the National Football League.

The event was topped off by a concert headlined by Passion Pit, held at The Lyric in Oxford.

