5 Great Things: Baby sloth, National Memory Master, and Leslie Jones

We are ending the month of April much like we started it...with plenty of amazing events worth celebrating.

Here now are five of my favorite great things that happened in the Mid-South this week:

Memphis Zoo announced the birth of another precious baby: Baby Lua, a two-toed sloth, whose pictures and videos went viral across the country.

Lua is a girl and was born on March 17th to parents Marilyn and Sparky.

A pair of Grizzlies are nominated for the 2016-17 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Mike Conley and Zach Randolph are two of 10 NBA stars nominated for the award, which is awarded to the NBA player who is recognized for giving back to their community through ongoing philanthropic and charitable work.

Fans can vote for their favorite on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by using the hashtags #NBACommunityAssist along with a hashtag of the player's name (ex: #MikeConley, #ZachRandolph). Voting will run through May 5, with the winner announced on June 26.

An Oxford sixth grader is a finalist for a National Memory Master competition with a chance to earn $10,000.

Peyton McGuire, 11, is one of 16 finalists in the competition, which will take place during a five-day cruise to the Bahamas. Each finalist received two free tickets to the cruise with $800 in traveling money.

Memphian and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has been named one of Time's Most Influential People of 2017. She earned the nod alongside John Legend, Ivanka Trump, Viola Davis and Tom Brady.

The Memphis native got her start as a stand-up comedian and has now starred in movies such as Ghostbusters, Lottery Ticket, Sing!, and Mastermind.

TripAdvisor announced its 25 trending destinations in the U.S. and three Bluff City landmarks made the list: Beale Street, National Civil Rights Museum, and Graceland.

TripAdvisor said each destination has seen a tremendous spike in traveler interest with Beale Street having the largest spike -- a 41 percent increase from last year.

