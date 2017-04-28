4th annual Unsung Heroine Awards set for May 6

Greater Life Network is celebrating five Mid-South ladies who've lived exemplary lives that impact their families, church families, and the communities where they live.

And you are invited to this year's fourth annual Unsung Heroine Awards on May 6 at the University of Memphis Fogelman Business Conference Center. This year's theme "Walk Into Your Season" features keynote speaker Patricia Houston, who is the sister-in-law and former manager of the late Whitney Houston.

Awards Founder Verlean Kelly said the event is also where young girls can look at their own lives and desire to follow in the footsteps of the women who are

honored in order to achieve their dreams.

"It's an opportunity to pour into the lives of those whom are often times forgotten or their sacrifices taken for gr anted. Most importantly, for young women and girls to see how 'stretching beyond your reach' can build strong, safe and healthy families, churches and communities," Kelly said.

This year’s honorees are: Mrs. Faye Coleman Garrett; Mrs. Bobbie J. Johnson; Mrs. Mary Lowery, wife to one of Memphis' former city council member Myron Lowery; 1st Lady Luphelia Maples, wife of Apostle Perry Maples, Overseer of the Apolstolic Deliverance Temple; and Mother Gloria Rodgers, wife of Bishop Charles Rodgers, former Overseer of New Dimensions Ministries which is now pastored by one of her sons, Bishop Adrian Rodgers.

The event will begin at 6 that Saturday night in the auditorium of the U of M Fogelman Business and Conference Center. Tickets can be purchased online at: PayPal: grtrlifentwrk@aol.com or by calling (901)315-4195. Vendors will be also be on hand.

