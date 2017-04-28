NASA's spacecraft reveals striking Saturn photos

A huge event for technology made its way to the Ole Miss campus Thursday.More >>
A huge event for technology made its way to the Ole Miss campus Thursday.More >>
A family member shot and killed a man in Mitchell Heights on Thursday night, according to family.More >>
A family member shot and killed a man in Mitchell Heights on Thursday night, according to family.More >>
There will be a chance for some thunderstorms to become severe this weekend. A warm front will impact northern portions of our area tonight, which could cause scattered storms in areas north of the Mississippi River.More >>
There will be a chance for some thunderstorms to become severe this weekend. A warm front will impact northern portions of our area tonight, which could cause scattered storms in areas north of the Mississippi River.More >>
A woman accused of killing three people over hair weaves is due in court Friday.More >>
A woman accused of killing three people over hair weaves is due in court Friday.More >>
Former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning will have a new Rebel target to throw to in New York.More >>
Former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning will have a new Rebel target to throw to in New York.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson got emotional after he was picked by Houston in the NFL Draft Thursday night while reading a letter from his mother.More >>
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson got emotional after he was picked by Houston in the NFL Draft Thursday night while reading a letter from his mother.More >>