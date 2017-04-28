Monday at 10: Andy Wise hunts down accused real estate con man

Andy Wise confronting the man accused of stealing money from renters and property owners (Source: WMC Action News 5)

For three years, nobody was able to find an unlicensed leasing agent, conning Mid-South renters and property owners out of money.

"After he took our money, I never heard from him again," Chris Hogan, one of the agent's victims, said,

Nobody could get their hands on this guy--until Andy Wise got involved.

After a few weeks of investigating, Andy Wise arrived at the unlicensed realtor's front door.

"I'm producing a story about your unlicensed real estate activity," Andy said.

What did this man have to say about the accusations?

Monday at 10 p.m., watch Andy Wise confront the man accused of cheating renters and property owners out of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.