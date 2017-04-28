Man charged with murder for deadly October robbery

A man is charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed during a robbery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man answered a door to let someone he knew as “Cee” into his home when “Cee” pulled out a handgun and demanded robbery from two men in the home.

Police said “Cee,” later identified as Corey Dendy, took a total of $1,800 from the two men, and then shot one of the men twice—once in the leg and once in the back.

After investigating, police discovered that Dendy is a convicted felon. Dendy was sentenced to seven years and two months for an aggravated robbery in March 2011 and also plead guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun in February 2014. He was sentenced to 64 days for that offense.

Dendy is charged with criminal attempted felony, first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

