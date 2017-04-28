Monday at 6 a.m.: Turn discount meat into a tasty treat

There’s a lot of ways to save money when it comes to your kitchen. Consumer experts say one of the best ways to start saving money is with smart phone apps. Stores like Kroger have apps that automatically apply coupons to your account. They instantly work when you go through check out, so there’s no fuss with paper coupons or anything like that.

One of the best tips the bloggers and consumer experts suggest for saving money at the grocery store is the marked down meat section. They say despite the “taboo” nature of the meat section, it’s perfectly OK to eat. They suggest using it right away or freezing it. A lot of times you can find the marked down meat for 50 percent off or more. Just ask the store where you can find the section.

Monday morning on WMC Action News 5 at 6:00 a.m., we are going to show you how to save even more money on groceries that might be taking a turn for the worse. We show you some of things you have right now in your kitchen that could turn that trash into treasure. That’s Monday morning on WMC Action News 5 at 6:00 a.m. The news starts at 4:30 a.m. with weather and traffic every 7 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.