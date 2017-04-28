Teen victim of fatal FL DUI crash involving former MS officer identified

Jaheim Robertson, 13, died from his injuries after the accident. (Source: Polk Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A former Mississippi law enforcement officer was arrested in Florida on DUI charges after several teens suffered serious injuries and one was killed

Polk County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) deputies arrested John Camfield, 48, Thursday after his car veered off the road.

Camfield was previously an officer with Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office, Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford Police Department, and Hernando Police Department.

A witness said Camfield was leaning forward in his car Thursday when it left the road and hit several children.

Deputies said the group of kids were walking on the shoulder of the road after being dropped off from their middle school when Camfield’s car hit them.

Deputies said Camfield’s car hit a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, and 12-year-old. They were not seriously injured.

The car then hit two 13-year-olds who suffered life-threatening injuries, including spinal injuries, facial fractures, and head trauma. They were both airlifted to the hospital.

Officials said 13-year-old Jaheim Robertson later died of his injuries.

Investigators said Camfield did not apply the brakes before hitting the children. He also sped away from the crash scene without stopping or calling for help.

A witness followed Camfield until he crashed and was unable to drive any farther.

Deputies said Camfield’s blood alcohol level was .0147.

He was arrested and charged with:

2 counts DUI with Serious Bodily Injury

3 counts DUI with Injury/Property Damage

2 counts Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury

2 counts Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury

1 count Reckless Driving

