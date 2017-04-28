WATCH: Teachers recreate 'Juju On That Beat' to teach math

Two Shelby County Schools teachers got creative to try and help their students in math class.

Stein S. Lee and Mark Pillow teach at Overton High School. With the help of broadcasting students, the teachers created a rap video designed to help the students understand square roots.

The video takes the music from the popular song Juju On That Beat and substitutes the lyrics with math lessons.

The teachers said they were trying to get their students ready for MAP testing.

