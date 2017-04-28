Vince Carter: No plans to retire after 18 seasons

Grizzlies guard Vince Carter has no plans to retire from the NBA at age 40.

Carter said he has plenty left in the tank when he spoke with WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer after the Grizzlies suffered a season-ending loss in round one to the San Antonio Spurs.

#Grizzlies Guard Vince Carter tells our sports director @JarvisGreerWMC he has no plans to retire after playing his 18th season in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/kygdAl5AEc — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) April 28, 2017

“I’m still not ready to pack it in,” Carter said.

Carter, the oldest player in the NBA, just finished his third season in Memphis and 18th year in the league.

VC averaged eight points per game in 2016-17, his highest in three years in Memphis.

Carter is an unrestricted free agent, however, so his status with the Grizzlies for 2017-18 is still up in the air. He thanked Grizzlies fans on his Twitter page after the loss.

Mannnn Memphis thank you for you support this year. Y'all are loyal to the core ??..... All Love!!!! — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 28, 2017

Vinsanity didn’t let the loss get him too down. After the game, he hit the weight room to get a workout in.

