Vince Carter: No plans to retire after 18 seasons

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Grizzlies guard Vince Carter has no plans to retire from the NBA at age 40.

Carter said he has plenty left in the tank when he spoke with WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer after the Grizzlies suffered a season-ending loss in round one to the San Antonio Spurs.

“I’m still not ready to pack it in,” Carter said.

Carter, the oldest player in the NBA, just finished his third season in Memphis and 18th year in the league.

VC averaged eight points per game in 2016-17, his highest in three years in Memphis.

Carter is an unrestricted free agent, however, so his status with the Grizzlies for 2017-18 is still up in the air. He thanked Grizzlies fans on his Twitter page after the loss.

Vinsanity didn’t let the loss get him too down. After the game, he hit the weight room to get a workout in.

