Man charged with killing Olive Branch mother of 3

Olive Branch Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman on Palmer Cove on April 17.

Angela Yount, 43, a mother of three was found dead on her son's birthday. At the time, her death was labeled as suspicious.

After an investigation, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Mark Kelly.

Kelly was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000.

