Memphis-born celeb helps Mid-South teen with prom dress - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

K Michelle and Alexus Williams (Source: WMC Action News 5) K Michelle and Alexus Williams (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Prom can be a special night for any high school senior, but on Friday night, one Mid-South teen is going with the help of a Memphis-born celebrity.

Alexus Williams, a senior at Whitehaven High School, said at first she didn't think she would go to the prom. 

The dress she ordered fit poorly and others were actually delivered missing fabric. Time and funds were running out.

Then her mother Lashunda Williams, an employee at Memphis International Airport, met musician and reality TV show star K. Michelle.

When the Memphis-born celeb came to town, Williams introduced her to Alexus.

"She said ‘I heard about the little prom night wars you've been having with your dresses and everything,’ and all of the sudden she says ‘Don't worry about it, I got you,’" Lashunda said.

Measurements were sent and just two days later, Alexus said she received her perfect dress.

"I cried when I first saw it, ‘cause it's so beautiful," Alexus said.

The senior is preparing for college on a full basketball scholarship to Grambling State University to study biology, but she said she's not rushing through this.

"I really want this to go slow cause I know I'm going to have fun tonight," Alexus said.

Her mother said this was an especially emotional moment, considering she missed her own prom through unexpected circumstances. Right as she was leaving for the dance, already in her own prom dress, she experienced stomach pains. Instead of a dance floor she was taken to the hospital where she said she found out for the first time she was pregnant with Alexus's older brother.

"You never know what stranger can come along and do something for you,” Williams said. “So be nice to everyone.”

