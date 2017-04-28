Judge Kontji Anthony presides over Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood trial

Olive Branch Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman on Palmer Cove on April 17. Angela Yount, 43, a mother of three was found dead on her son's birthday. At the time, her death was labeled as suspicious. After an investigation, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Mark Kelly. Kelly was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum President talks about the goals of MLK50--a year-long celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
There will be a chance for heavy rain and storms this weekend. The highest chance is Saturday evening and throughout the day Sunday.More >>
Traffic tickets are the latest issue to come from Shelby County's new computer system, which rolled out in November. The $10 million system has also caused people to be stuck in jail longer than intended because the records are simply not there.More >>
Police were on the scene after an accident involving a school bus in Olive Branch on Friday.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
