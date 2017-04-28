Judge Kontji Anthony presides over Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood trial

WMC Action News 5 anchor Kontji Anthony took on a whole new look...and a new role...Friday when she became the judge in a very important trial.

Anthony joined International Paper in Memphis for their 10th annual IP's Law Day program with 4th and 5th grade students at Winridge Elementary School.

Anthony was the celebrity judge, complete with a gavel and a judge's wig. She presided over a trial that focused on Due Process and the 14th Amendment.

The mock trial was held Friday. The trial focused on Pinocchio and Little Red Riding Hood not being allowed to be school crossing guards because they didn't have superpowers. Star witnesses in the trial were Wonder Woman and Spiderman.

In the end, Pinocchio and Little Red Riding Hood came out the winners--with the students deciding the 14th Amendment gave them the right to be crossing guards despite not having superpowers.

