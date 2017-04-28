Tape Art caps off Brooks Museum centennial celebration

The centennial celebration of Brooks Museum is coming to a close, but not without a little redecorating.

The museum's facade will be transformed into a gigantic public art display by an artist group known as Tape Art.

The group is based in Rhode Island and known for creating over 500 temporary murals around the world.

Visitors to the museum will be provided an opportunity to watch, as well as participate in, a massive installation and the subsequent deinstallation of The Tape Art Crew's work.

The Tape Art Crew came to the Bluff City in 2016 and created a concept that celebrated images of women in the Brooks' collection. This concept will be incorporated into a work that is inspired by Girl Tree, a painting by Memphian Carroll Cloar.

The installation will be on May 8 and the deinstallation will be held May 24.

“We are making a really lovely artwork that tells a compelling story and includes as characters women players, culled from the museum’s permanent collection,” says Townsend.

Possible contenders include such popular figures as George Romney’s 18th century Portrait of Lady Wright, Marisol’s pop art Virgin Mary (from The Family), Red Grooms’ Memphis Minnie (from 2016’s Memphis on My Mind), Medusa (from Luca Giordano’s baroque-era Slaying of Medusa), the young girl depicted in William-Adolphe Bouguereau’s French salon painting At the Foot of the Cliffand more. These concepts will be incorporated into a massive work that is visually inspired by Girl Tree, a painting by Memphis’ own Carroll Cloar, a magic realist whose work is included in collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. As part of its centennial celebration, theBrooks dedicated a brand new gallery to Cloar’s work in September 2016.

“We’re thrilled to bring another Brooks Outside project to Memphis and its citizens,” says Executive Director Emily Ballew Neff . “As has happened with both RedBall Memphis and Intrude, we expect Tape Art to resonate long after its removal. We hope that this installation will encourage conversations about the Brooks, its mission, and its permanent collection, but also about the relevance of art and art museums in our community.”

