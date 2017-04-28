Man indicted for attacking neighbor with stun gun, golf club

A grand jury indicted a Raleigh man Friday on attempted first-degree murder and other charges relating to the attack of his 50-year-old neighbor in 2009.

Carl L. Evans, 40, was indicted for shocking his neighbor with a stun gun, beating him with a golf club, and robbing him of $500.

The victim identified Evans as the man who attacked him. Evans and the victim were neighbors for about 15 years.

Evans remained on the run until he was arrested during in a routine traffic stop in 2016 in Whitehaven.

Prosecutors said after Evans stunned and beat his neighbor, he placed a pillow over the victim’s face and said he had to kill him "because you know who I am."

However, despite pulling the trigger multiple times, the gun would not fire.

Evans then left the home and the victim crawled to another neighbor's home to call police.

The victim had broken ribs, a bruised lung, and multiple lacerations on his head and face.

