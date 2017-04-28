Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s 2012 shooting death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s 2012 shooting death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tracy Douglas (photo source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Tracy Douglas (photo source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in 2012 was convicted Friday of first-degree murder. 

Tracy Douglas, 35, was automatically sentenced to life in prison after the verdict was read. 

Investigators said Douglas shot and killed 34-year-old Chekisha Scott in the forehead around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2012.

The shooting happened in front of a home in the 800 block of Cypress Street near Jackson Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
