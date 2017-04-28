Oxford Square begins shutting down for Double Decker Arts Festiv - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Oxford Square begins shutting down for Double Decker Arts Festival

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Double Decker Festival 2016 (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) Double Decker Festival 2016 (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Square is beginning to shut down for the Double Decker Arts Festival this weekend.

Extra police patrols around the square will be present during the festival.

Saturday all streets around the Square will be closed to traffic.

North Lamar Boulevard is closed to allow for crews to build the stage for the festival that starts Saturday.

