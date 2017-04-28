South Korea: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

South Korea: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea (WMC) -

South Korean military officials said North Korea test-fired an unidentified missile Friday, according to the Associated Press.

There are no other details available at this time.

We are actively monitoring the situation and will keep you updated with any developments.

