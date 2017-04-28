No injuries reported after school bus accident in Olive Branch

WMC Action News 5 anchor Kontji Anthony took on a whole new look...and a new role...Friday when she became the judge in a very important trial.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman on Palmer Cove on April 17. Angela Yount, 43, a mother of three was found dead on her son's birthday. At the time, her death was labeled as suspicious. After an investigation, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Mark Kelly. Kelly was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum President talks about the goals of MLK50--a year-long celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
There will be a chance for heavy rain and storms this weekend. The highest chance is Saturday evening and throughout the day Sunday.More >>
Traffic tickets are the latest issue to come from Shelby County's new computer system, which rolled out in November. The $10 million system has also caused people to be stuck in jail longer than intended because the records are simply not there.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
