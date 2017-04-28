No injuries reported after school bus accident in Olive Branch

Police were on the scene after an accident involving a school bus in Olive Branch on Friday.

DeSoto County Schools’ Bus 225 was involved in a minor accident with a vehicle on the Goodman Road Ramp at Riverdale at 4:10 p.m., according to Katherine Nelson, director of the Communications Department for Desoto County Schools.

Our crew on the scene said the bus apparently rear-ended a white Toyota.

Another bus responded to the scene to transfer the children.

The bus had 41 students on board from Center Hill Middle School. Paramedics reported there were no injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.