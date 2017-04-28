Canada man arrested for trying to lure Bartlett 13-year-old for sex

A 32-year-old man from Canada is behind bars after he is accused of trying to lure a Bartlett 13-year-old for sex.

The man is facing several charges, including making child pornography and luring a child under 16-years old.

Investigators discovered 10 electronic devices.

Bartlett PD assisted in tracking down the man.

Parents in the area said the arrest is a wake-up call.

"It's wrong," Bartlett resident Vicky Schuster said.

Schuster shoot her head when she learned the man is facing federal charges in Canada for inappropriately communicating online with a 13-year-old in Bartlett.

"The people who are caught preying on these little girls," Schuster said. "They need to do some hard time."

Bartlett Police worked alongside Canada police to track down 32-year-old Kyle Wayne Jacobson. He was arrested Tuesday.

The investigation started in January 2016 when the girl's mother went through her daughter's phone and discovered nude photos. According to a police report, her mother said her daughter sent Jacobson five photos after he asked several times for pictures. She said her daughter said she was talking to a guy named Mark.

Police said they also had inappropriate conversations.

"We take crimes against persons seriously," Bartlett police captain Chris Page said. "But, when you're dealing with crimes against juveniles, that's got a special place in our office."

Schuster is a mother of two children and said it's all a big wake up call.

"They need to be careful and they need to know who their kids are talking to online," Schuster said.

