Some traffic tickets not showing up in new system

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Traffic tickets are the latest issue to come from Shelby County's new computer system, which rolled out in November. 

The $10 million system has also caused people to be stuck in jail longer than intended because the records are simply not there. 

A steady trickle of people Friday afternoon at 201 Poplar filled the seats outside of General Sessions Court. Most of them were there to fight their traffic tickets.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, arrived early in hopes of not taking up too much of her lunch break.

“I was going to try to get it dismissed because it was 41 in a 40,” she said. “Today is my court date and my ticket is not showing up in the system.”

The woman had no idea about the ongoing issue with county traffic tickets not appearing in the computer system.

“Why am I down here?” she asked. “If it's not in the system what penalties am I going to face if I leave?”

Once she checked the Shelby County system for the status of her ticket written on February 9, others nearby did the same.

Many realized they too had tickets not in the system, yet the paper tickets had a written court date of April 28.

“I think there is a problem,” she said. “Because if you give me a ticket and what if I just wanted to pay my ticket and not come to court? I have 15 days to pay a ticket that's not in the system.”

A statement from Travis Green with the Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk's Office never addressed a computer system issue.

Green said clerks input tickets into the computer system "on a first-come, first-serve basis when tickets are turned in."

If you are looking for you traffic ticket online and can't find it, you can always go to 201 Poplar to pay it in person if you don't plan to fight it.

The Sessions Court Clerk Office also said they are aggressively working with the Shelby County Sheriff and Memphis Police Department to get tickets electronically submitted.

This would allow E-tickets to be written on mobile phones and populate into the General Sessions system immediately, eliminating delays.

