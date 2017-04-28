More closures coming to Riverside Drive ahead of MIM

Saturday will bring more closures to Riverside Driver, along the park, to accommodate for Memphis in May events.

Drivers will have to detour between Union Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

Memphis in May said it limits complete street closures to no more than 15 days.

Additional parts of Riverside Driver are closed for the entire summer for a pop-up park between Jefferson Avenue and Court Street.

