Firefighters 'fill the boot' for MDA

Memphis firefighters are hitting the streets to fill the boot.

The department kicked off its annual campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The money goes to local children and adults who need wheelchairs, leg braces, and other services.

Friday morning firefighters were outside Station 5 downtown raising funds.

"This campaign represents about one third of all the money that is raised in the Memphis area for our families, to continue MDA to fund very important research, as well as send kids to a local MDA summer camp," Laura Lutrick, with Mid-South MDA, said.

Firefighters helped raise about $91,000 last year.

You can also drop off a donation at any Memphis fire station.

