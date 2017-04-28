Stranger buys meal for 2 sheriff's deputies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Two Shelby County deputies received a nice surprise from a grateful citizen.

Someone bought breakfast for the deputies and left them a note that said how much they are appreciated.

"It's a selfless service, without a lot of much needed recognition. Breakfast is on me," the note read, in part.

Deputies said the note reminds them that people do see the work they do for the community.

They also wanted to send that stranger a big thank you.

