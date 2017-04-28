MPD officer caught going above and beyond to serve

A Memphis police officer was caught on camera - doing a good deed.

Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones captured the moment on his phone from his office.

Jones posted the photo of the officer interacting with a man downtown around lunchtime on Friday.

Jones said the officer got out of the patrol car, stopped to talk to a man in a wheelchair for approximately 3-5 minutes, and was seen giving the man some money.

Jones wrote "So, Madam Officer who was driving car 6219 around lunchtime today downtown, there was an eyewitness to your good deed and I commend you for it and thank you."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.