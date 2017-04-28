City Watch issued for missing mother, 2 children

Lavonia Sloan and her two children (Source: MPD)

A City Watch has been issued for a missing woman and her two children, who are believed to be in danger.

Police said Lavonia Sloan, 34, was last seen in the 3200 block of Scotland Road at 7:45 a.m. with her two children, 3-year-old Alaska Island and 1-year-old Hope Baskin.

Sloan stands 5’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, has a light complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, pink jacket, and pink flip-flops.

Police said Sloan has a mental condition and has not taken her medication.

If you know the whereabouts of Sloan and her two children, please contact MPD.

