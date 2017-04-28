City Watch issued for missing mother, 2 children - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch issued for missing mother, 2 children

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lavonia Sloan and her two children (Source: MPD) Lavonia Sloan and her two children (Source: MPD)
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch has been issued for a missing woman and her two children, who are believed to be in danger.

Police said Lavonia Sloan, 34, was last seen in the 3200 block of Scotland Road at 7:45 a.m. with her two children, 3-year-old Alaska Island and 1-year-old Hope Baskin.

Sloan stands 5’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, has a light complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, pink jacket, and pink flip-flops.

Police said  Sloan has a mental condition and has not taken her medication.

If you know the whereabouts of Sloan and her two children, please contact MPD.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Man robs First Tennessee Bank at gunpoint

    Man robs First Tennessee Bank at gunpoint

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:43:45 GMT

    Memphis Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Raleigh.

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Raleigh.

    More >>

  • Experts: Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' is potential risk for teens

    Experts: Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' is potential risk for teens

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    (Source: Netflix)(Source: Netflix)

    The National Association of School Psychologists said the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" is a potential risk for teens on the verge of suicide. 

    More >>

    The National Association of School Psychologists said the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" is a potential risk for teens on the verge of suicide. 

    More >>

  • Man charged in strangulation murder of Olive Branch mother

    Man charged in strangulation murder of Olive Branch mother

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:00:01 GMT
    Mark Austin Kelly (Source: Olive Branch Police Department)Mark Austin Kelly (Source: Olive Branch Police Department)

    Olive Branch Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman on Palmer Cove on April 17. Angela Yount, 43, a mother of three was found dead on her son's birthday. At the time, her death was labeled as suspicious. After an investigation, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Mark Kelly. Kelly was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Olive Branch Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman on Palmer Cove on April 17. Angela Yount, 43, a mother of three was found dead on her son's birthday. At the time, her death was labeled as suspicious. After an investigation, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Mark Kelly. Kelly was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly