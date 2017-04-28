Grizzlies look forward in exit interviews

Memphis Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Raleigh.More >>
The National Association of School Psychologists said the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" is a potential risk for teens on the verge of suicide.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman on Palmer Cove on April 17. Angela Yount, 43, a mother of three was found dead on her son's birthday. At the time, her death was labeled as suspicious. After an investigation, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Mark Kelly. Kelly was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing woman and her two children, who are believed to be in danger.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are now in offseason mode. San Antonio closed the curtain on Memphis' 2016-17 season with a 103-96 win in game six of the NBA playoffs on Thursday night.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help locating a pregnant runaway teen who may be on her way to Mexico with her boyfriend.More >>
