Grizzlies look forward in exit interviews

The Memphis Grizzlies are now in offseason mode.

San Antonio closed the curtain on Memphis' 2016-17 season with a 103-96 win in game six of the NBA playoffs on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, Memphis Grizzlies rookie head coach David Fizdale and most of his players seemed in decent spirits reflecting on the season in their yearly exit interviews.

The hot topic at the interviews on Friday afternoon involved free agency.

The Grizzlies' front office faces several tough decisions this offseason with franchise staples Zach Randolph and Tony Allen entering free agency. Both players say they want to return to Memphis.



"I can't see myself being nowhere else," Allen said. "You know this is where my heart's at. I pretty much laid the foundation down with the Grit and Grind thing and I want it to continue. So I try not to even think about it. I'm pretty sure we'll come to an agreement."



"I mean it's business, so I'm just seeing how it goes,” Randolph said. "This is home for me and this is where I want to be."



Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace and Fizdale avoided free agency talk, but showed gratitude toward both Randolph and Allen's roles in building the franchise brand.



“I'm the guy that brought them here,” Wallace said. "There wasn't a great deal of positive applause about that if you remember when we brought them in here, and they've been terrific for us both on and off the court and meant so much to this franchise and community."



"It was an honor for me to be their coach and they gave me everything I asked for," Fizdale said. "They were great leaders. They adapted incredibly to their roles."

Forward JaMychal Green and guard Vince Carter are also now free agents.



Like Randolph and Allen they want to return to Memphis for the 2017 season as well.



The NBA free agent period opens July 1.

