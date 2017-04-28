Memphis teenager writes children's book about overcoming discrimination

A Memphis teenager is set to release a book that hopes to inspire other youth.

Destini Berry, a senior at St. Agnes Academy, retells an inspirational story of overcoming discrimination in her first children's book "I Just Kept Spinning."

The book is published by Kifani Press and follows the story of 7-year-old Destini, who wants more than anything to dance, but is banned from her first recital because her long locs don't fit the mold of a ballerina.

But, Destini shows readers she won't let anyone else tell her about her beauty and her destiny.

"I have two younger sisters who are growing up and my inspiration behind writing the book was because of them and girls in the world today," Berry said. "I wanted to write a book that shows that loving yourself is OK and you can still do what you want to do - no matter what you look like."

Memphis-based artist April Foxx provided the illustrations for the book.

The book is scheduled to be released in July and will debut at the 6th annual Naturals in the City Hair Expo, with Berry signing copies and a special performance by the Collage Dance Collective.

Berry is planning to attend Christian Brothers University in this fall.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.