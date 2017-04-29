Holly Springs man gunned down 1 week before wedding - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Holly Springs man gunned down 1 week before wedding

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Terry Halloway (Source: submission) Terry Halloway (Source: submission)
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC) -

Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street.

Family members confirmed that 34-year-old Terry Halloway was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. in Holly Springs as he drove on West College Avenue.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, Halloway had crashed and was pronounced dead.

Now, flowers and balloons have been left at the scene in his honor.

Family members said Halloway had a 12-year-old boy and was engaged to be married.

Holly Springs Police said witnesses saw Halloway driving near West College Avenue and McKinney Street when someone opened fire. Three men were seen running away from the scene.

Halloway's fiancée Tanya House said she is devastated by the loss of her future husband, who she was planning to marry next week.

“Whoever did it... they took a lot away from me,” House said.

On top of losing her fiancé, House also lost her son two months ago to gun violence.

“She ain't through grieving from her son,” said her cousin Shunda House. “Every day she's crying, every day. This just makes it worse for her.”

They don't know why anyone would do this to a man they say always had a smile on his face.

“He was my soulmate,” House said. “I don't know why they did him like that.”

“I just hope they find whoever did it,” Shunda said. “Because I don't think he deserved to go like that.”

So far, Holly Springs police have not made any arrests in this case. HSPD is asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to call police at 662-252-2122. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

