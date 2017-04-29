Holly Springs PD identify victim found shot, killed inside car

Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street.

Family members confirmed that 34-year-old Terry Halloway was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. in Holly Springs as he drove on West College Avenue.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, Halloway had crashed and was pronounced dead.

In the distance, you can see flowers and balloons left behind in his honor.

Family members said Halloway had a 12-year-old boy and was engaged to be married.

Holly Springs Police said witnesses saw Halloway driving near West College Avenue and McKinney Street when someone opened fire. Three men were seen running away from the scene.

Halloway's fiancée Tanya House said she is devastated by the loss of her future husband, who she was planning to marry next week.

“Whoever did it... they took a lot away from me,” House said.

So far, Holly Springs police have not made any arrests in this case. HSPD is asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to call police at 662-252-2122.

