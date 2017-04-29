HSPD: Man found shot, killed inside car

Holly Springs Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street around 12:40 a.m.

Police said the victim was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said three men wearing dark clothing were seen running on College Street after shots were heard.

Officers will not release the victim’s name at this time until family has been notified.

HSPD is asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to call police at 662-252-2122.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.