Man found shot to death in car in South Memphis

A man was found shot to death in his vehicle in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The man was found in his vehicle in the area of Belz Boulevard and Latham Street around midnight on Saturday.

Police said the victim had several gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time.

MPD said this is the city’s 68th homicide this year.

