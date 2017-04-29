Moms, daughters bond at program encouraging them to pursue their - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Moms, daughters bond at program encouraging them to pursue their dreams

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Moms and daughters spent their Saturday afternoon focusing on a positive message on the University of Memphis campus, through a program called “She’s All That.”

The goal of "She's All That" is to show young African-American girls that anything is possible.
 
Lakenna Booker brought her two daughters, 5-year-old Kennedy and 4-year-old Kassidy, to help them see that a world of opportunities awaits them.
 
“Just giving them another idea of what they can be when they grow up,” Booker said. “With social media and all of the outlets out here in media, on television, sometimes they don’t get a positive image of who they are or people that look like them.”
 
The “She’s All That” program is the brainchild of Billye Hill, a University of Memphis graduate now living in Atlanta.
 
“One of my passions is about the images that we see, all girls see,” Hill said.

The girls create scrapbooks with images of notable African American females ranging from stars to athletes and everything in between. They pick the personalities based on their interests.
 
Hill put the program on in Atlanta and brought it to Memphis Saturday with plans to return in the fall. She also said she’ll hold sessions in Nashville, Cincinnati, and Louisville.
 
“It really is a message that resonates throughout that just says I can see someone that looks like me doing something successful,” Hill said. “It’s a positive message that resonates with people at its core.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

