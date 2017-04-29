Tri-State Defender honors 50 area women

We're sending a high 5 to dozens of African-American women who were honored Saturday morning by the New Tri-State Defender for their achievements and leadership in the Memphis community.

One of them is a familiar face here at WMC Action News 5!

Our own evening anchor Kontji Anthony was among the 50 named in the "2017 Women of Excellence" group by the new Tri-State Defender.

“It was really a shock and exciting,” Kontji said. “I just can't believe when I look at the fifty women, I can't believe that I'm among them.”

Candidates are nominated and then narrowed down to the final 50. This is the 10th year for the celebration, which got underway with a brunch Saturday morning in Cordova.

“This event is a way that we can connect the community and share with the community and celebrate the contributions of the ladies,” said Bernal Smith, President and Publisher of the new Tri-State Defender.

Candidates must demonstrate personal strength and influence, as well as elegance and generosity as part of the criteria for selection.

With this year's group, the new Tri State Defender has now named 500 Women of Excellence over the past 10 years.



