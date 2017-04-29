Teen struck by ex-Mid-South officer remembered - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teen struck by ex-Mid-South officer remembered

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jaheim Robertson, 13, died from his injuries after the accident. (Source: Polk Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Jaheim Robertson, 13, died from his injuries after the accident. (Source: Polk Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
POLK CO., FL (WMC) -

Family and friends are remembering a Florida teen killed after he was struck by an ex-Mid-South police officer, who investigators say was driving under the influence. 

Jaheim Robertson, 13, died after officials say 48-year-old John Camfield, who worked at several agencies in north Mississippi, struck a group of kids and kept going.

Dozens turned out to honor the fallen teen who lost his life simply walking home from the bus stop.

"To go to school with your classmates and the next thing you know, they're just taken away, just run over like that,” said family friend Brenda McNeal.

“Very disturbing, everyone was crying and teachers were understandably upset and so were the students,” said friend Analiese McNeal.

“I remember him as a good classmate, and he was a good person," said friend Hassan Volcy. “He's in a better place now.”

Camfield faces at least eight charges in the case, and his bond was set at $600,000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

