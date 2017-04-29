Former St. Jude patient announces NFL Draft pick

A former St. Jude patient got the opportunity of a lifetime Friday night.

Kate Foster, 18, had the honor of announcing the Chicago Bears' second round pick at the NFL Draft.

Foster was treated at St. Jude for leukemia, and despite losing her leg, was able to fight back and once again compete as a gymnast.

The NFL through its "Run Rich Run" social media challenge raised more than $180,000 for St. Jude earlier this spring.

