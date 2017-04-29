Former St. Jude patient announces NFL Draft pick

A former St. Jude patient got the opportunity of a lifetime Friday night. Kate Foster, 18, had the honor of announcing the Chicago Bears' second round pick at the NFL Draft.More >>
Family and friends are remembering a Florida teen killed after he was struck by an ex-Mid-South police officer, who investigators say was driving under the influence.More >>
We're sending a high 5 to dozens of African-American women who were honored Saturday morning by the New Tri-State Defender for their achievements and leadership in the Memphis community.More >>
A Memphis teenager is set to release a book that hopes to inspire other youth.More >>
Moms and daughters spent their Saturday afternoon focusing on a positive message on the University of Memphis campus, through a program called “She’s All That.”More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
You have until Sunday to vote for the name of April the giraffe's calf, whose name will be revealed Monday.More >>
