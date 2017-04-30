Man unharmed after storm knocks 100-year-old tree on house

Storms rolling through Tipton County packed a punch, downing trees and power lines Sunday at about 9 a.m.More >>
Storms rolling through Tipton County packed a punch, downing trees and power lines Sunday at about 9 a.m.More >>
We've been tracking damage reports all over the Mid-South, but one of the hardest hit areas was in East Memphis near 240.More >>
Different parts of Memphis saw scattered damage from a powerful storm blowing through the region Sunday morning. Perhaps no other neighborhood was hit as hard as one in East Memphis, where crews are still cleaning up downed trees, a fire and several power lines. Flames shooting from a roof on Wild Oaks Drive in East Memphis was caused by a powerful storm. A viewer video caught tense moments as neighbors watched the fire. “We had a house that was struck by lightning," sai...More >>
Thousands of residents are without power after storms hit the Bluff City on Saturday night.More >>
Thousands of residents are without power after storms hit the Bluff City on Saturday night.More >>
Dennis Haskins, who played the principal America fell in love with on "Saved By The Bell," was at the Memphis Redbirds game greeting fans as part of a 90s night promotion.More >>
Dennis Haskins, who played the principal America fell in love with on "Saved By The Bell," was at the Memphis Redbirds game greeting fans as part of a 90s night promotion.More >>
Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street.More >>
Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>