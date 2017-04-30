Man unhurt after storm knocks 100-year-old tree on house

Storms rolling through Tipton County packed a punch, downing trees and power lines Sunday at about 9 a.m.



“The wind was like blowing at 45 degree angles, and I was just hoping and praying it wasn’t going to blow the awning off the house,” said Jimmy Bragg.



Bragg was at the other end of his home along South Main Street in Covington when he heard a boom.



“It was just like a crack, like a big clap of thunder,” Bragg said.



The noise was a century-old tree with a base of nearly five feet hitting his house. Amazingly, Bragg went to the attic to survey the damage and said it all appears cosmetic. His home was spared.



“It was something else. It really was,” Bragg said.



Winds blew other trees and limbs down, along with a handful of utility lines on Highway 54 at Highway 179 where some power poles were snapped.

Police had to close a portion of Highway 54 leading into Covington, where repairs to the power lines and poles could last until Monday morning.



“Some straight-line winds, maybe a downburst, that had some pretty powerful winds in it, that caused the damage,” said Tommy Dunavant, Director of the Covington-Tipton County Emergency Management Agency.



Luckily, nobody was hurt in the area. The storms blew through quickly Sunday – a reminder, officials said, to always be weather aware.



“This did happen in a matter of minutes. It happened very quickly in the morning, and that’s why it’s so important to stay alert,” said Covington Mayor Justin Hanson.

