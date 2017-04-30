House fire, heavy storm damage reported in East Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

House fire, heavy storm damage reported in East Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
A large tree smashed into a roof of a big house on Shady Grove and Sweetbrier. (Source: WMC Action News 5) A large tree smashed into a roof of a big house on Shady Grove and Sweetbrier. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We've been tracking damage reports all over the Mid-South, but one of the hardest hit areas was in East Memphis near 240.

Power lines and trees were torn down, and a house fire was sparked by the storm in the area of Shady Grove Road, east of 240 and just south of Shelby Farms Park.

One family on Wild Oaks Drive is without their home after a fire. After the powerful storm blew through the area earlier, tall flames shot out of the roof.

Firefighters say a lightning strike started the fire. No one was injured but the family cat is missing.

About a half mile away, a large oak tree took down three power lines, leaving residents with no electricity, probably until Monday.

Just up the street from that, a perfectly healthy tree was uprooted by the strong winds and slammed into a family's roof.

One person said all the damage was unbelievable for this neighborhood.

“I’ve been in and out of this neighborhood 45 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” said Neil Abraham, who lives in the area.

Another person said he was after the tree missed his room by just several feet.

“If it wasn't for my mom to tell me to go into that room because she was worried about that exact tree and if it wasn't for the wind... if the wind was still going that way a little bit more, that would have hit my room which is right there,” said William Shephard.  

These are all just examples of several reports of damage received from Sunday morning's storm.

We’ll have more on the damage and what happened elsewhere across Memphis coming up on the News at 10. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly