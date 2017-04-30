House fire, heavy storm damage reported in East Memphis

A large tree smashed into a roof of a big house on Shady Grove and Sweetbrier. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

We've been tracking damage reports all over the Mid-South, but one of the hardest hit areas was in East Memphis near 240.

Power lines and trees were torn down, and a house fire was sparked by the storm in the area of Shady Grove Road, east of 240 and just south of Shelby Farms Park.

A large tree smashed into a roof of a big house on Shady Grove and Sweetbrier.

One family on Wild Oaks Drive is without their home after a fire. After the powerful storm blew through the area earlier, tall flames shot out of the roof.

Firefighters say a lightning strike started the fire. No one was injured but the family cat is missing.

About a half mile away, a large oak tree took down three power lines, leaving residents with no electricity, probably until Monday.

Just up the street from that, a perfectly healthy tree was uprooted by the strong winds and slammed into a family's roof.

One person said all the damage was unbelievable for this neighborhood.

“I’ve been in and out of this neighborhood 45 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” said Neil Abraham, who lives in the area.

Another person said he was after the tree missed his room by just several feet.

“If it wasn't for my mom to tell me to go into that room because she was worried about that exact tree and if it wasn't for the wind... if the wind was still going that way a little bit more, that would have hit my room which is right there,” said William Shephard.

These are all just examples of several reports of damage received from Sunday morning's storm.

We’ll have more on the damage and what happened elsewhere across Memphis coming up on the News at 10.

