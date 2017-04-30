Storms carve destructive path through East Memphis

Storms rolling through Tipton County packed a punch, downing trees and power lines Sunday at about 9 a.m.More >>
We've been tracking damage reports all over the Mid-South, but one of the hardest hit areas was in East Memphis near 240.More >>
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possibly flooding is in effect for the Mid-South.More >>
Thousands of residents are without power after storms hit the Bluff City on Saturday night.More >>
Dennis Haskins, who played the principal America fell in love with on "Saved By The Bell," was at the Memphis Redbirds game greeting fans as part of a 90s night promotion.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
