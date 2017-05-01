Shelby Co. pools test positive for West Nile

The Memphis Grizzlies offense saw a boost under first year head coach David Fizdale in 2016-17.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies offense saw a boost under first year head coach David Fizdale in 2016-17.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected participate nationwide in one of the largest worker strikes in more than a decade.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected participate nationwide in one of the largest worker strikes in more than a decade.More >>
Food waste is a major problem in the United States: 30 to 40 percent of food supply in the country gets tossed in the trash.More >>
Food waste is a major problem in the United States: 30 to 40 percent of food supply in the country gets tossed in the trash.More >>
Pools in three Memphis-area zip codes have tested positive for West Nile virus.More >>
Pools in three Memphis-area zip codes have tested positive for West Nile virus.More >>
Storms rolling through Tipton County packed a punch, downing trees and power lines Sunday at about 9 a.m.More >>
Storms rolling through Tipton County packed a punch, downing trees and power lines Sunday at about 9 a.m.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.More >>
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
A family member said the child was touching a household cord laying in water. It appears as though it was a 110 volt household outlet.More >>
A family member said the child was touching a household cord laying in water. It appears as though it was a 110 volt household outlet.More >>
The first shark bite of the season has some beach goers on alert. ...More >>
The first shark bite of the season has some beach goers on alert.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>