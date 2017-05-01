Shelby Co. pools test positive for West Nile

Pools in three Memphis-area zip codes have tested positive for West Nile virus.

They are the first pools of 2017 to be confirmed by Shelby County Health Department.

Zip codes 38017, 38125, and 38139 all tested positive for the virus.

There are also two human cases of West Nile. Shelby County had the first human case of the year in Tennessee in April.

Vector Control started treating areas around the county in February. The schedule for truck-mounted spraying will happen in several zip codes this week between 8 and 11 each night.

